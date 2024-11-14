GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.34. 1,452,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 588,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$408.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.50.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

