Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRAB. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grab by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,013,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,616 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,393,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 205,128 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

