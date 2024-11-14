Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.57. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 373 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Stock Down 26.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.