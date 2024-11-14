Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock remained flat at $24.00 on Thursday. 4,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $25.50.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
