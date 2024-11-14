Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock remained flat at $24.00 on Thursday. 4,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Get Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.