Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.
Great Elm Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.12.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- About the Markup Calculator
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.