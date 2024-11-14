Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Great Elm Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

