Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 651.8% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Great Pacific Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.38. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,795. Great Pacific Gold has a 52 week low of 0.35 and a 52 week high of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.54.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

