Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Announces Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 135.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Groupon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Groupon stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Groupon has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

