Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the coupon company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 628,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Groupon has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $340.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 135.73% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

