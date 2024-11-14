Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 153,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 61,396 shares.The stock last traded at $2.01 and had previously closed at $1.99.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.03 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

