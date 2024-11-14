GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 895 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,143.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOV opened at $168.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day moving average is $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.60. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.36 and a 1-year high of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 20,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.45, for a total transaction of $4,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,610.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.45, for a total transaction of $4,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,610.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 4,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $928,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,385.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,057 shares of company stock worth $12,824,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

