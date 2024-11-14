GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 43,372 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Ichor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ichor by 197.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 75.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth $225,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.