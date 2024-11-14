GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 10,516 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 132.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEM opened at $75.99 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

