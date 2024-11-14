GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,024 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Ennis worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 97.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Stock Down 0.1 %

EBF opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBF

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.