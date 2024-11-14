GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 25.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth $379,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.2 %

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $993.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

