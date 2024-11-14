GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.44 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 155.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 691,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $80,283,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

XEL opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

