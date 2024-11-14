GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 53,225 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 27.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

