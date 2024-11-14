GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 15,354 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.39% of Manitowoc worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 97.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 63.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $371.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

