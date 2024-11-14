Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Hafnia Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

