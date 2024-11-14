Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 234 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 232.49 ($2.99). 9,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.93).
Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £184 million, a PE ratio of 302.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.63.
Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.