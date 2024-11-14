Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 234 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 232.49 ($2.99). 9,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.93).

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £184 million, a PE ratio of 302.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.63.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.