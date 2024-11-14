Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RNP opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

