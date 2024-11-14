Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 48,465 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 11,566.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $590.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

