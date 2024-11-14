Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

