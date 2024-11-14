Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,238.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,165.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,091.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $914.50 and a one year high of $1,252.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.