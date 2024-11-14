Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XJUN. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 6.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS XJUN opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $192.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

