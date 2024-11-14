Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 342.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

