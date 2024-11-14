Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 17,736 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 2.33% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AUGW opened at $29.29 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

