Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 2,930 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after buying an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 226.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,213 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,378. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $366,779.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,370,414.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,378. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,399,238 shares of company stock worth $1,041,851,557 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

PLTR stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.52 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $63.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

