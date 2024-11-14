Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,885.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $210.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.73. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.44 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.