Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.79% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1,927.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DAPR opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.