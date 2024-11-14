Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JANJ opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $25.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (JANJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.