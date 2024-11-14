Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 73,263 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,263 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $819.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

