Haverford Trust Co Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 580,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 673,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

