Haverford Trust Co Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

