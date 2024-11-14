Haverford Trust Co Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE COP opened at $111.82 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

