Haverford Trust Co Purchases 289 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $387.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.81 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,912. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

