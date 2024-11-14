Haverford Trust Co Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.60 and its 200 day moving average is $371.27. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $292.85 and a fifty-two week high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

