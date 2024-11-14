Hays (LON:HAS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.25 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76.94 ($0.99), with a volume of 53185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.10 ($0.99).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.48) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Hays alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hays

Hays Stock Performance

Hays Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.16. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Insider Activity at Hays

In other news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,557.20). In other news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,557.20). Also, insider James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £46,673.44 ($60,061.05). 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.