HC Wainwright Cuts EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $22.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.50. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 234.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 298,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 425,717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

