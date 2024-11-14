HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Entera Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

ENTX stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.58. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

