HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

