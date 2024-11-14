Head-To-Head Review: CRH (NYSE:CRH) & Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) and Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH $34.95 billion 1.96 $3.18 billion $5.00 20.04 Buzzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CRH has higher revenue and earnings than Buzzi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH 9.86% 16.35% 7.25% Buzzi N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.5% of CRH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH 0 1 10 1 3.00 Buzzi 0 0 0 0 0.00

CRH currently has a consensus price target of $105.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given CRH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CRH is more favorable than Buzzi.

Risk and Volatility

CRH has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buzzi has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CRH beats Buzzi on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services. It also manufactures, supplies, and delivers solutions for the built environment in communities across North America; and offers building and infrastructure solutions serving complex critical utility infrastructure, such as water, energy, transportation, and telecommunications projects, and outdoor living solutions for enhancing private and public spaces. In addition, the company combines materials, products, and services to produce a wide range of architectural and infrastructural solutions for use in the building and renovation of critical utility infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings, and outdoor living spaces for the built environment. Further, it produces and supplies precast and pre-stressed concrete products comprising floor and wall elements, beams, vaults, pipes, and manholes; granite, limestone, and sandstone; concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage systems, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures; engineered steel, polymer-based anchoring, fixing, and connecting solutions; concrete masonry, hardscape and related products, including pavers, blocks and curbs, retaining walls, and slabs; and fencing and railing systems, composite decking, lawn and garden products, and packaged concrete mixes. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A. was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. and changed its name to Buzzi S.p.A. in May 2023. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy. Buzzi S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Fimedi – S.P.A.

