Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $14,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 378.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 897,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 709,576 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 51.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1,615.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 249,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

