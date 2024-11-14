Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.04 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00004509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $147.63 million and $34,733.13 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00005869 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,923.02 or 1.00176868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00005808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.06572871 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $38,243.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

