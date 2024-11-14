HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,766 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of HF Sinclair worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 696,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 660,978 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 90.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 402,793 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 57,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,698. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

