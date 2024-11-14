HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $973,064.51

HI (HI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. HI has a total market capitalization of $973,064.51 and approximately $236,089.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00005881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,218.34 or 1.00161913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00005804 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00048927 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00035189 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $217,771.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.