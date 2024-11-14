Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($25.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

