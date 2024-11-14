Hoppy Trading 36.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Hoppy has a total market cap of $82.54 million and $7.01 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hoppy has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoppy token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,083.68 or 1.00379402 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,988.80 or 1.00272499 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Token Profile

Hoppy launched on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.0002098 USD and is up 12.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $7,793,621.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoppy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

