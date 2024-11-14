Hourglass Capital LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 2.2% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $83.02 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

