Huntington National Bank Has $128.30 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $128,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $830.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.64 and a 52-week high of $836.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $726.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

