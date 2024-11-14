Huntington National Bank Has $74.56 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $74,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

TMUS opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.37 and its 200-day moving average is $191.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $241.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $279.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

